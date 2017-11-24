Addition, relocation of coach house at 299 Dundas Street in Waterdown permitted

Hamilton’s Committee of Adjustment has given the green light to move the coach house at 299 Dundas Street East to the front of the property, and construct an addition to the south-east side of the current two-and-a-half-storey building.

The coach house, which currently serves as Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale MPP Ted McMeekin’s constituency office, is located at the north-east side of the property.

The coach house will be relocated to the south-west side of the property and the building will be rotated so the entrance, which currently faces south, will face to the east.

The plan was approved at the Nov. 16 Committee of Adjustment meeting.

A number of minor variances were necessary to allow for the move and addition, including allowing a pre-existing dwelling on the ground floor of the main building to continue, despite the fact that its required gross floor area is below the necessary 42-square-metre size.

A variance was also necessary to allow the dwelling to continue on the first floor, as only commercial uses are permitted on the first floor within the business district.

As well, variances were necessary to allow for smaller than usual planting strips on the street and rear property line.

A variance was also granted to allow slightly smaller parking spaces, in keeping with the existing spaces on the property, and to allow 20 parking spaces, instead of the required 24 were permitted. However, moving the coach house will allow for five more parking spaces than currently exist and the property is expected to attract pedestrian-focused traffic.

Further variances were necessary to allow for a lack of loading spaces, minimum driveway width and the setback between the existing parking area and the abutting residential area at the rear of the property.

According to a staff report, while the two-and-a-half storey building is not formally recognized under the Ontario Heritage Act through registration or designation, it is of “potential cultural heritage value.” It is also listed in the city’s Inventory of Buildings of Architectural and/or Historical Interest. As a result, staff have an interest in ensuring any proposed changes are “sympathetic to the historical character of the building and are contextually appropriate.”