Variance for severance of Waterdown property approved

The City of Hamilton’s Committee of Adjustment approved a minor variance Nov. 16 to allow for the severance of a property at 295 Dundas St. East and 35 Fern Ave.

The severance created two new lots, one of which is the site of a new home belonging to resident Angela DaMaia.

After fire destroyed the original house and business on the site in 2012, construction began on a new home at the rear of the property.

Although there were numerous access issues in construction, the home was eventually granted access off of Fern Avenue. It was then severed from the Dundas Street address, but as a result, a minimum rear yard of 1.2 metres, instead of the necessary 7.5 metres was created.