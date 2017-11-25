Lawyer says Conyers verbally abused her, was inappropriate

WASHINGTON — A Washington lawyer says Rep. John Conyers verbally abused her and acted inappropriately when she worked for him on Capitol Hill in the 1990s.

Melanie Sloan told The Washington Post on Wednesday that she did not believe she was sexually harassed by the Michigan Democrat, though she said one time she showed up to a meeting at his office and he was in his underwear.

Sloan said Conyers would yell at her, berate her and criticize her appearance.

Conyers' attorney, Arnold Reed, said Conyers "has never done anything inappropriate to Melanie Sloan."