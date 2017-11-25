Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's not playing ball with Time magazine as it decides its Person of the Year. The magazine counters that Trump has it all wrong.

In a tweet Friday as he spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Florida, Trump sounded dismissive of the honour he received last year and could well receive again.

He tweeted: "Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

Time later posted a tweet of its own disputing Trump's account: "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6."