Nunavut's new premier wants territory to shine

A 13-part series on traditional Inuit life he helped produce is still being shown.

He was the education minister in the last Nunavut government, where he oversaw an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to modernize territorial legislation to promote fully bilingual students.

It's hard to pin down where Quassa hopes to lead the territory. Under Nunavut's consensus-style government, legislative priorities aren't set until all new legislature members sit down and thrash them out together. That meeting won't happen until the new year.

Quassa uses the phrase "social development" a lot when he talks about his own priorities.

"Housing. Social services. Training. Health," he said. "Social development can mean so many things."

The list of Nunavut's problems is long and it can seem as if they are tangled irretrievably together. Quassa has his own ideas about where to start tugging at the knot.

"Education, training," he says. "Our territory is a very young territory. We have to think in a long-term plan and we have to think about our future generation."

Look for another version of that failed Education Act during the new session, Quassa hints.

"Education is always a big issue in the territory. This is one of the areas we'll be talking about when we talk about our new mandate."

Expect continued funding requests of the federal government for infrastructure, too. Quassa points out Nunavut remains the only jurisdiction in Canada with no outside road links.

"We are part of Canada," he says. "Coast to coast to coast."

One thing he'd like to see more of in Nunavut over the next four years is confidence.

"We want a population that's vibrant, that's not afraid to get into the workforce, a population that is more educated in both Inuktitut and English. We want a population that's outgoing and positive."

Quassa says it all goes back to the presence of his signature on the land-claim document that helped create the territory he now leads.

"I knew the vision then and the vision hasn't changed."

