Agreement reached in class action against government

OTTAWA — A lawyer says a group of people seeking to sue the government over alleged state-sanctioned persecution for their sexual orientation have reached an agreement in principle.

Doug Elliott says details of the agreement will be released on Tuesday to coincide with the apology.

The agreement comes ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised apology, which will acknowledge how members of the military, RCMP and civil service were discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation between the 1950s and 1990s.

Plaintiffs in the proposed class-action said they were persecuted and forced out of their jobs in the military and federal government.