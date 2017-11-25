Bear the dog is back home after he was snatched in Waterdown car theft

'Bear' is a big name for a little shih tzu but he did have the chutzpah to pull through a harrowing dognapping Friday night.
The playful, white-and-brown pet spent a lonely cold night in his owner's abandoned, stolen car, while his family, police and people on social media tried to find him.
It all started outside the Source Store on Highway 5 in Waterdown. Bear was briefly left alone in a 1997 Mercedes Benz left running at 6:30 p.m. when someone jumped inside and took off in the vehicle.
Kathy Capriotti said she was in the store talking to sales people about a cell phone plan when her boyfriend Bob Vanderveld – waiting in the car in the parking lot with her dog—wondered what had happened to her. He drove to the front entrance of the store and got out of the car to quickly look inside the store to try to find her.
"He was only away from the car for 30 seconds. When he looked back, it was gone," Capriotti, 59.
"I didn't care about the car. My only concern was the dog."
But within an hour there was a break in the case. Someone had driven off without paying from a gas station on Highway 6 in Flamborough. Surveillance video showed the car was Capriotti's stolen Mercedes and Bear could be clearly seen jumping around inside the vehicle.
By 7:30 a.m. the next day, police had arrested a suspect in downtown Hamilton and learned that the car had been left in a parking lot in Burlington, near Guelph Line.
Police asked Capriotti and Vanderveld to meet them at the lot later Saturday morning.
A Halton police officer opened the unlocked door, and the dog came running out.
"He was jumping all over me. I just broke down in tears of relief," she said.
"I'm so grateful for all the help," she said. "The police were wonderful.
"My daughter had it on social media and the post was shared more than 2,000 times." However, police say, social media did not play a role in the arrest and recovery of the car and dog.
Capriotti says as far as she can tell Bear was not harmed.
"I wish he could tell me what happened," she said. But she doubts the dog fought back.
"He's friendly with everybody – probably a little overly friendly. He would go off with anyone."
905-526-4687 | @Markatthespec
