Bear the dog is back home after he was snatched in Waterdown car theft

'Bear' is a big name for a little shih tzu but he did have the chutzpah to pull through a harrowing dognapping Friday night.

The playful, white-and-brown pet spent a lonely cold night in his owner's abandoned, stolen car, while his family, police and people on social media tried to find him.

It all started outside the Source Store on Highway 5 in Waterdown. Bear was briefly left alone in a 1997 Mercedes Benz left running at 6:30 p.m. when someone jumped inside and took off in the vehicle.

Kathy Capriotti said she was in the store talking to sales people about a cell phone plan when her boyfriend Bob Vanderveld – waiting in the car in the parking lot with her dog—wondered what had happened to her. He drove to the front entrance of the store and got out of the car to quickly look inside the store to try to find her.