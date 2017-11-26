Ontario ticket takes Lotto 649 jackpot

News 02:24 AM

TORONTO — The $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket sold somewhere in Ontario.

And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 29 will again be approximately $5 million.

By The Canadian Press

