Ontario ticket takes Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — The $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket sold somewhere in Ontario.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 29 will again be approximately $5 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket sold somewhere in Ontario.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 29 will again be approximately $5 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket sold somewhere in Ontario.
And the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 29 will again be approximately $5 million.
By The Canadian Press