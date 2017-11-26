Ontario allows water taking on expired permits

"We have made a public commitment to continue to fulfil all of these requirements as protecting Ontario's water resources is of critical importance to us."

But advocacy group Wellington Water Watchers is taking issue with the length of time the government is allowing companies to take water on expired permits for, as well as the process itself, arguing the companies should at least be more limited in their water taking amounts during this period of reassessment.

"It's really just an open-ended process," said chair Mike Nagy. "That's similar to as if I'm driving with an expired licence...I don't think they'd let me drive around indefinitely saying, 'Well, I'll get to the new regulations at some point and I'll submit my licence renewal for my car driving licence or my sticker for my car when I get to it and see how it fits in."

New Democrat Peter Tabuns disagrees with the government's approach.

"If they're expired they're expired," he said. "It does seem like an extremely long time. If they have rules in place...operate by the rules."

Progressive Conservative Ted Arnott, who represents the riding of Wellington-Halton Hills, is critical of the Liberal government for "trying to punt" the issue past the 2018 election, with a two-year moratorium, but said the companies shouldn't just be cut off.

"It's reasonable to allow the companies that have permits to continue to operate and not just shut them down," he said. "The effect of cancelling their permits outright would shut down their operations entirely, I would assume. I don't think that would be fair to anyone."

The water bottling companies are committed to meeting all of the new requirements, said the executive director of the Canadian Bottled Water Association. But she questioned why water bottlers face such stringent new rules, a moratorium on new permits and increased fees.

"The industry uses, of all permit holders, 0.2 per cent of all groundwater," said Elizabeth Griswold. "There is no question that we are being unfairly singled out in this regulation. What really concerns us is that the intent presented to the public by the government of Ontario is that this is to protect groundwater resources. I'm sorry, how do you protect groundwater resources by going after 0.2 per cent of the water being used?"

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press