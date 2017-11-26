Hamilton anti-poverty activists demand government increase social assistance rates

The tide would seem to be turning in the fight against poverty and homelessness as politicians begin taking steps to address society’s twin evils.
The provincial government recently approved increasing the minimum wage to $14 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2018, and bumping it up to $15 per hour Jan. 1, 2019, while the federal government is investing $40 billion over 10 years in a housing strategy. And Hamilton is one of five locations Ontario using to test a basic income pilot project for low-income people.
“These are heady days,” said Tom Cooper, executive director of Hamilton Round Table for Poverty Reduction. But the advocacy and the continued pressure on governments to do more needs to continue to assist single people and persons with disabilities who are in the “deepest recesses of poverty,” he said.
An important part of targeting those people would be the provincial government accepting the recommendations contained in the province's 180-page Income Security document called “Roadmap for Change” that was released Nov. 2.
It calls for a 22 per cent nominal welfare increase over three years, a new housing benefit to begin in 2019 and expanded health benefits for all low-income Ontarians starting with prescription drug coverage in 2020.
A core recommendation is boosting over three years to bring monthly benefits for a single person on Ontario Works to $893 from $721, and increasing by 16 per cent the Ontario Disability Support Program to $1,334 per month by 2020 from $1,151.
It would mean a homeless person, who currently receives only the “basic needs” amount of social assistance of $337 a month, would get a significant boost if the design of the social assistance program is allowed to merge with the “shelter” funding component.
Another key aspect of the income security recommendations is to provide a portable housing benefit that aims to help all households in poverty bridge the gap between low income and rent. The benefit would initially cover 25 per cent of the gap and rise to 75 per cent coverage by 2027.
If all the recommendations were accepted by the province, it would cost about $3.2 billion by 2020.
Laura Cattari, of Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction and member of the Income Security Reform Working Group, applauded the recommendation, but only so far.
“It means I won’t be hungry for 14 days, just eight days,” she said, during a town hall meeting Nov. 23 held at Hamilton City Hall, attended by about 100 people.
“It’s not enough. It’s not fast enough,” she said. “Raise the rates now. We need changes now.”
Cattari, who at one point in her life was receiving social assistance, said the document recommendations would eliminate the “punitive” rates, while also scrapping “the hoops we have to jump through. It would help us with attaining our goals in life.”
Dr. Gary Bloch, a Toronto physician who also took part in the Income Security Reform Working Group, put into context the $3.2 billion price tag, which is affordable compared to the Ontario government’s annual spending on income security of $6.5 to $7 billion per year.
“It is doable,” said Bloch. “You would see a measured transformation in the lives of people.”
Joanne Santucci, executive director of Hamilton Food Share, who also attended the event, said the recommendations are “the first step in overhauling the social safety net.”
The document is available for comment on the provincial government's website until Jan. 5, 2018, at ontario.ca/incomesecurity.
Cooper said anti-poverty activists have only a limited amount of time to campaign and get politicians’ attention on behalf of the document’s recommendations. The provincial election is scheduled for June 7, 2018.
Part of their advocacy includes the “Fix the Gap” campaign to pressure the Ontario government to raise social assistance rates. The message includes urging the Liberals to support Bill 6, introduced by Hamilton East-Stoney Creek NDP MPP Paul Miller in a private members’ bill, that would create a non-political, arms-length standing commission that would annually look at the cost of living in various economic regions of Ontario to inform social assistance rates and examine precarious work.
“We cannot forget to advocate for single people and persons on disability,” said Cooper. “We only have two to three months to make a difference.”
