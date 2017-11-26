Hamilton anti-poverty activists demand government increase social assistance rates

The tide would seem to be turning in the fight against poverty and homelessness as politicians begin taking steps to address society’s twin evils.

The provincial government recently approved increasing the minimum wage to $14 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2018, and bumping it up to $15 per hour Jan. 1, 2019, while the federal government is investing $40 billion over 10 years in a housing strategy. And Hamilton is one of five locations Ontario using to test a basic income pilot project for low-income people.

“These are heady days,” said Tom Cooper, executive director of Hamilton Round Table for Poverty Reduction. But the advocacy and the continued pressure on governments to do more needs to continue to assist single people and persons with disabilities who are in the “deepest recesses of poverty,” he said.

An important part of targeting those people would be the provincial government accepting the recommendations contained in the province's 180-page Income Security document called “Roadmap for Change” that was released Nov. 2.

It calls for a 22 per cent nominal welfare increase over three years, a new housing benefit to begin in 2019 and expanded health benefits for all low-income Ontarians starting with prescription drug coverage in 2020.

A core recommendation is boosting over three years to bring monthly benefits for a single person on Ontario Works to $893 from $721, and increasing by 16 per cent the Ontario Disability Support Program to $1,334 per month by 2020 from $1,151.

It would mean a homeless person, who currently receives only the “basic needs” amount of social assistance of $337 a month, would get a significant boost if the design of the social assistance program is allowed to merge with the “shelter” funding component.

Another key aspect of the income security recommendations is to provide a portable housing benefit that aims to help all households in poverty bridge the gap between low income and rent. The benefit would initially cover 25 per cent of the gap and rise to 75 per cent coverage by 2027.

If all the recommendations were accepted by the province, it would cost about $3.2 billion by 2020.

Laura Cattari, of Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction and member of the Income Security Reform Working Group, applauded the recommendation, but only so far.