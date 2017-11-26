Mexico: Left-wing poll-leader embraces NAFTA

"Pure lies," Romo says, who calls his candidate "pro-business."

"We are pro-NAFTA. We need NAFTA. We believe in a strong North America.... We are not going to raise taxes. We are going to reduce expenses. We are going to balance the budget in the fourth year."

He even rejects the populist label. Romo says that term better applies to the current and previous government of Mexico, who over the last decade allowed the national debt to balloon.

He insists his firebrand friend is even more closely aligned with Canadian and American positions on NAFTA than the current U.S. government — for instance, by agreeing wholeheartedly that Mexican labour standards need toughening, as do intellectual-property rights.

"We've been a maquiladora (cheap labour) country," Romo said, stressing that Mexico must move up the economic value chain, rather than relying on low-wage labour to attract investment.

"We don't want to be a maquiladora country."

The party intends another confidence-bolstering exercise next month.

It plans to announce its planned cabinet on Dec. 14, nearly seven months before the election, and a full year before the next government is sworn in. It will be modelled on Justin Trudeau's half-male, half-female team.

One Mexico watcher says there's also a 50-50 chance AMLO ever gets to form that cabinet.

Duncan Wood of the Mexico Institute at Washington's Wilson Center says the odds of Morena winning this election are about even, and will depend partly on whether well-regarded technocrat Jose Antonio Meade runs for the ruling PRI, and whether he winds up having talent at retail politics.

He said AMLO is pursuing dual political goals: trying to calm the business community, while at the same time pursuing the votes of poor farming communities in the south whose votes are critical to his election.

His stance on NAFTA is consistent with that — he's calling for a preservation of trade, with more help for farmers.

''What's in (that platform) is not a surprise at all,'' Wood said.

''He said earlier this year, and it was a shock to people, that on balance NAFTA has been good... It's in keeping with the notion that he has moderated over the years. Because he used to be quite vehemently anti-NAFTA.''

He said the one major anti-privatization policy AMLO holds dear is reversing Mexico's energy reform of 2013. He has railed against the deal as corrupt, and insists that rooting out the rot in public contracts is one way he'll cut costs.

But Wood said AMLO has surrounded himself with pro-business policy advisers. They go beyond Romo, whose wealth stems from interests in insurance, tobacco, and manufacturing, and who sits on an advisory board of the World Bank.

Romo laughed when expressing his amazement at how politely the partisan crowd received him.

"I was afraid. I thought, 'I'm speaking in front of the radicals of Mexico,'" he said. "They applauded like you cannot imagine... Businesspeople with the party of the left — what happened was historic."

But he says it's not the first time his family has participated in an overhaul of the political order. Romo notes that the family of his great-grandfather, Francisco Madero, were among the rare wealthy supporters of the Mexican revolution.

"We are not against market economics," he said.

"We just want a more just country."

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press