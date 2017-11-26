Conyers agrees to steps aside from top spot on Judiciary

"Zero tolerance means consequences," Pelosi said. "Any credible accusation must be reviewed by the Ethics Committee expeditiously. We are at a watershed moment on this issue, and no matter how great an individual's legacy, it is not a license for harassment. "

She noted that the House in the coming week will vote on requiring anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all members and their staffs and suggested that non-disclosure agreements like the one Conyers signed to settle a 2015 complaint against him should be made public.

The Senate has already approved a measure requiring all senators, staff and interns to be trained on preventing sexual harassment.

"We must ensure the Congress has a climate of dignity and respect with zero tolerance for sexual harassment."

It comes amid increasing attention on the issue of sexual harassment with multiple men in entertainment, media and politics facing allegations of misconduct. On the congressional level, Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota and Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore also are the subject of accusations.

Earlier Sunday, Pelosi defended Conyers as an "icon" for women's rights and told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he will do the "right thing."

"This is about going forward," Pelosi said. "We also have to address it for every person, every workplace in the country, not just in the Congress of the United States. And that's very important. And a good deal of that would be done by the Judiciary Committee."

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., who sponsored legislation to overhaul the system by which sexual complaints are made and settled on Capitol Hill, agreed that Congress needs to show a greater commitment to addressing sexual misconduct. Last month, she shared her own story of being sexually assaulted by a high-level aide while she was a staffer.

"This is absolutely a priority that we must focus on in terms of fixing the system," she said on ABC's "This Week." ''We say zero tolerance, but I don't believe that we put our money where our mouths are."

By Hope Yen, The Associated Press