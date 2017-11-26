Ontario PC leader defends platform spending

TORONTO — A day after launching an election platform that promises billions in new spending, Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown is defending his plan as an affordable alternative to the current Liberal government's spending habits.

Brown says his plan is fully costed and will not see a Tory government run deficits, therefore adding to Ontario's debt, beyond the first year if he is elected.

The platform says if the PCs are elected they would run a $2.8 billion deficit in 2018-2019, posting modest surpluses in the subsequent years until the end of the government's term.

The Tory plan, launched Saturday at a policy convention in Toronto, promises a tax cut for the middle class, a child care tax credit, a further 12 per cent cut to hydro rates and $1.9 billion in new mental health spending over the next decade.