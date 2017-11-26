Contentious Hamilton transit debate stalls over area rating

Suburban politicians were unified in opposing the idea, and for some they were offended that Merulla would introduce area rating on transit even though councillors had agreed earlier in the term not to discuss the contentious issue until after the next municipal election in November 2018.

“We’ve done this before,” said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson. “I’m deeply concerned it will suck up staff time. We should be focused on fixing the absenteeism.”

Ferguson said he was personally upset about Merulla bringing up area rating in this term of council. He said he supported the $1 billion light-rail transit project in part to delay any discussion of area rating until after 2018.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brenda Johnson said instead of “throwing more money” at transit, the strategy should be to fix the current system including reducing absenteeism and attracting riders. Over the last few months transit staff have been trying to solve a 16% absenteeism rate among bus drivers forcing the cancelling of buses and routes.

She said even though the city has frozen fares the last couple of years, ridership continues to slide.

“The system we have in place is not working,” she said.

Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead echoed his suburban colleagues’ comments, arguing the service on the mountain remains inferior to the bus system provided in the downtown.

“Ridership has dropped (yet) we have one of the lower transit rates in Canada,” he said.

Ward 3 Coun. Matthew Green proposed a complete overhaul of how transportation is funded in Hamilton. He said the city should use the gas tax revenue from both levels of government to pay for transit, and area rate roads. He said the city subsidizes car owners by paying for costly road repairs and building parking areas.

“If we (provided eliminated bus fares) 10 years ago, we would be leading the county in transit,” said Green.

The discussion became heated a few times with Green and Ferguson trading disparaging comments, while a number of councillors, including Mayor Fred Eisenberger, asked Merulla to apologize for a negative comment made against Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta about his health and missing a number of meetings.

Eisenberger, even though he supported Merulla’s ideas about transit, felt it was “unnecessary and unfortunate” he included eliminating area rating in his motion.

“I don’t see a reason for it,” he said. “(Area rating) will be a topic of discussion for sure (in the next council term).”

Politicians voted 10-5 in support of a motion by the mayor to request public works staff determine if they can produce a report on transit during this term that includes eliminating fares.

Councillors opposed to the motion were Merulla, Green, Chad Collins, Aidan Johnson and Jason Farr.