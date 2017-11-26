N.S. waters could be shark mating hub: researcher

Fischer said Ocearch, which is based in the U.S., is hoping to get Ottawa's permission to launch an expedition in Eastern Canada next fall to scout out potential mating sites in the area.

He said Ocearch plans to file its application for a permit with the federal Fisheries Department in coming weeks. Fisheries officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the matter.

Fischer said the group is willing to invest between $500,000 and $1 million on the expedition. Ocearch is looking to collaborate with Canadian scientists on the potentially "groundbreaking" research, he said, but hasn't gotten any bites so far.

The proposed multi-year project aims to tag between 20 and 50 sharks in the region, according to Fischer. Tracking juvenile sharks will be key, he said, because their fates will determine the species' prospects going forward.

Large sharks play a vital role in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems, he said, and even a small upset has the potential to cause a ripple effect that could impact Canada's eastern waters for generations to come.

"As these large sharks go, the system goes," said Fischer. "Where you live, if it is a mating area, it is a very special place. It is one of the few places in the world that's fundamentally important to the abundance of the entire region."

If anyone is up to the task of protecting these elusive creatures of the deep, it's Nova Scotians, Fischer said.

"When you look at a community of people up there, they're obviously so plugged into the ocean," he said. "For Hilton being a come from away, and to have been welcomed by the people up there, is true leadership that I hope the rest of the world picks up."

He said Hilton could stick around Nova Scotia until late December, and he expects him to return to his old stomping grounds next year.

Hilton isn't the only shark that's been spotted around Nova Scotia lately.

A 300 kilogram great white shark affectionately known as Pumpkin was detected in the Minas Basin in July. A 900 kilogram great white named Lydia, who also has her own Twitter account managed by Ocearch, was spotted around Sable Island in 2013 and 2016.

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press