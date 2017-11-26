Quebec Liberals prepare to pitch to voters

Couillard also traded barbs with rival party leader Francois Legault, whose Coalition for Quebec's Future (CAQ) party held its own convention in Sherbrooke, Que. over the weekend.

The premier had harsh words for Legault's plan to offer money or tax credits to women who choose to have more than one child, describing it as "something out of last century."

Rather than offering monetary compensation, which he said amounts to "telling families what to do," Couillard said his own party would like to offer more paid time off to workers in order to make it easier for them to care for parents or relatives.

But earlier on Sunday, it was the Liberals' turn to be accused of living in the past.

CAQ justice spokesperson Simon Jolin-Barrette and other party members criticized Couillard's decision to invite former premier Jean Charest to address the Liberal convention, despite current investigations into allegations illegal party financing that occurred during Charest's time as leader.

Charest, who left politics in 2012, has never been charged, although his name occasionally resurfaces in connection with the anti-corruption unit's investigation.

In his speech, Charest reprimanded UPAC for leaking information to the media and failing to respect the principle of the presumption of innocence.

"It affects me. It affects my family. It affects people close to me," Charest said in the rare public appearance.

At one point he also joked about the public attention he gets, saying he checks the newspaper to find out what he himself is up to.

On Sunday, Jolin-Barrette accused Charest of "laughing" at the anti-corruption unit and thus disrespecting the work of police and the province's institutions.

He said Charest's appearance at the convention is also proof that nothing has changed in the Liberal party in recent years, despite Couillard's claims to the contrary.

"It's back to the future," he said. "They have nothing new to offer Quebecers."

-- With files from Caroline Plante in Sherbrooke, Que.

By Jocelyne Richer, The Canadian Press