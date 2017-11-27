Experts weigh in on office holiday parties

The company has traditionally organized alcohol-free daytime holiday parties for its roughly 30 employees and wanted advice on how to serve drinks responsibly, he said.

While drunk driving was the top concern, it also occurred to the company that alcohol "fuels other kinds of bad behaviour," he said.

"This is the first time we've really had to confront the 'Yeah people are going to be drinking alcohol at a year-end party and it's on our premises,' (issue) so we just need to make sure that nobody does anything silly or inappropriate," he said.

They were told to limit the amount of alcohol served, designate a few people to monitor consumption, check what state people are in as they leave and spell out in the invitation that everyone is expected to behave properly, he said.

Unfortunately, even when a company does everything right, it doesn't guarantee people will behave appropriately, said Lynn Brown, noting she receives more calls related to sexual harassment after the holiday party season than during the rest of the year..

"The complaints that I get after a holiday party, 99 per cent of the time are going to be sexual harassment. It's someone who's had too much to drink who's been inappropriate," she said.

Sometimes things take a bad turn after people leave the party and continue drinking elsewhere, particularly if a manager is the one buying, she said. It's up to employers to make it clear to higher-ups that they can't cross boundaries even at the after-party, she said.

Office holiday parties are mired with potential social pitfalls even when harassment isn't an issue, which is one of the reasons many people don't find them enjoyable, said Dianne Hunnam-Jones, a district director with the staffing company OfficeTeam.

The organization recently commissioned a survey of more than 550 Canadian workers in an office environment and found that fewer than 30 per cent considered the events fun, while slightly more than 20 per cent reported feeling obligated to attend.

"Often it's a time where people who don't really know each other are getting together in more of a social setting and it can be uncomfortable," Hunnam-Jones said.

"It's different when you have a culture where people want to be together and they look forward to it," she said. "But I think for the most part, and the statistics show, people are not jumping up and down about it."

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press