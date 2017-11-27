The Latest: Markle's parents delighted by engagement

LONDON — The Latest on the engagement of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Meghan Markle's parents say they are happy and excited about their daughter's engagement to Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland say their daughter "has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents."