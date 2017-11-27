Teens charged after alleged school tablet theft

DUNNVILLE, Ont. — Police have arrested three teenagers in Dunnville, Ont., after an alleged break-in at an elementary school that saw several tablet computers stolen.

Officers say Fairview Avenue School was broken into in the early morning hours of Nov. 7.

Police say the suspects got in by breaking a window, and proceeded to scatter items around hallways and classrooms before taking "a quantity" of Dell tablets.

Two construction vehicles on school property were also damaged.