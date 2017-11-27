Barge drops anchor after it was adrift off B.C.

BELLA BELLA, B.C. — Officials say conditions off British Columbia's central coast improved overnight, slightly easing concerns about a loaded fuel barge that broke away from its tug southwest of Bella Bella.

Katelyn Moores of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says another tug, the Gulf Cajun, was preparing to take the 128-metre barge under tow.

The barge was originally identified by the centre as the United States registered Jake Shearer, but Moores says that is the name of the tug that was pushing the barge through Queen Charlotte Sound when it broke free.

Moores says the barge is the Zidell Marine 277, also registered in the U.S., and it is loaded with 3.5 million litres of diesel and 468,000 litres of gasoline.