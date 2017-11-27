Threat to B.C. coast cut as fuel barge under tow

"We're doing a full investigation to make sure that if there's anything that is a problem on the operation side that could have been changed, we will change," he said.

The company was also speaking with the manufacturer of the linking system, he said.

He said the company has been using so-called articulated tug barges — where a tug pushes a barge rather than pulls it — for years and has never had any safety issues.

"We were hit by a couple of very large waves, cross-wise, from the port side that caused everything to be slammed over," he said. "With that, the separation took place."

Articulated tug barges are more fuel-efficient and require fewer crew members than traditional tugboats, but they are more difficult to control in rough seas or bad weather, said Mike Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Robert Allan Ltd., a naval architecture and marine engineering firm.

"If you're in really rough weather, barges need to be towed. If you're in sheltered waters, they can be pushed," he said.

Girouard said the tug was en route from Seattle to Alaska and was in international waters, defined as being more than 12 nautical miles from Canada's shoreline, when it hit heavy weather.

After the Nathan E. Stewart sank near Bella Bella and spilled 110,000 litres of diesel last year, greater restrictions were placed on access to Canadian waters by U.S. tugboats, he said.

"This, along with the Nathan E. Stewart spill, will cause us to take a look at the spectrum of rules and the guidance that this type of vessel has along Canadian waters," he said.

Heiltsuk First Nation Chief Marilyn Slett said her community is still recovering from last year's spill and this latest incident shows a response centre is needed on the central coast.

She called on the federal government to help fund an Indigenous response centre that would have equipment and vessels as well as training and certification for its members.

"We can't continue to hope, as we did last night when the anchor dropped," she said. "We have to do better than that. We have to make sure the infrastructure and capacity are in our communities."

— By Laura Kane in Vancouver

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version based on information provided by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said the barge is named the Jake Shearer.

By The Canadian Press