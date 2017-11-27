Toll from Greek floods rises to 23 as 2 new deaths reported

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities on Monday raised to 23 the death toll from heavy flooding near Athens this month, after one more body was found and an injured woman died in hospital.

The Fire Brigade said the man's body was found buried in mud near a bus station in the small town of Mandra, west of Athens, that suffered the brunt of the Nov. 15 flash floods.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim was the person listed as missing following the floods, which also damaged about 1,000 buildings.

The Health Ministry also said Monday that an elderly woman who had been hospitalized with severe injuries as a result of the flooding, died over the weekend.