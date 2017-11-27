End of NAFTA would trim 0.55 per cent off Canada's economy, report finds

OTTAWA — A new report concludes the end of the North American Free Trade Agreement would trim just over half a percentage point from Canada's economy.

It finds that the end of NAFTA would shave 0.55 per cent off Canada's GDP, push 25,000-50,000 Canadians from the workforce, and reduce exports by 2.8 per cent.

The report comes from Dan Ciuriak, the former head of computer modeling for Canada's foreign-affairs ministry.

Now a private consultant, Ciuriak spent recent weeks analyzing the numbers for a report for the CD Howe think tank.