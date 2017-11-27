Report: Seoul broadcasts news of NKorean defection at border

South Korea is reportedly broadcasting on loudspeakers into North Korea news of the recent escape of a North Korean soldier who was shot five times by his former colleagues as he dashed across the rivals' border, part of Seoul's psychological warfare against the North.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing an unnamed military source, reported Monday that a recap of the soldier's defection and recovery from his wounds has been played on loudspeakers at the border since the dramatic Nov. 13 defection. The Defence Ministry declined to confirm the report.

The wild escape, shooting, subsequent surgeries and slow recovery of the soldier have riveted South Korea. Pyongyang has said nothing about the defection, which is a huge embarrassment because Pyongyang claims all defections are the result of Seoul either kidnapping or enticing North Koreans to flee.

The loudspeakers, reportedly installed at about a dozen sites near the border dividing the two Koreas, were not audible at the Panmunjom border village inside the Joint Security Area jointly overseen by the American-led U.N. Command and by North Korea.