Torstar, Postmedia announce community and daily newspaper deal

All of the publications were bought as part of the non-cash transaction – as the properties have approximately similar fair values – between Torstar and Postmedia.

Postmedia intends to continue operating the Exeter Times-Advocate and the Exeter Weekender, but is closing all the other properties it acquired in the deal by mid-January.

The commuter paper Metro Ottawa, which employs 12 people full-time and 13 people part-time, including three in editorial, will close, as will Metro Winnipeg, with 12 full-time and 15 part-time positions, including four in editorial.

Both 24 Hours Toronto, which under Postmedia had no staff directly employed by the paper, and 24 Hours Vancouver, which had one employee, will be closed.

In all, nearly 300 full- and part-time employees will be affected, including those working in editorial, sales, circulation and distribution. All will receive severance packages.

“This transaction allows Postmedia to focus on strategic areas and core products, and allows us to continue with a suite of community-based products, in a deeply disrupted industry,” said Paul Godfrey, executive chairman and CEO, Postmedia.

He said the costs of publishing dozens of small community newspapers in the regions means that most of them no longer have viable business models.

“The growing strength of digital giants has caused seismic shifts in the allocation of advertising revenues – putting all media companies under massive pressure,” said Andrew MacLeod, president and Chief Operating Officer, Postmedia.

“Our digital strategies are showing promising signs but we must take all possible actions in order to give these new initiatives time to grow momentum while managing the decline of legacy revenue streams and their associated costs.”

Properties Acquired by Postmedia from Torstar

Belleville News

Brant News

Central Hastings News

*Exeter Times-Advocate

(and the Exeter Weekender)

Frontenac Gazette

Kanata Kourier-Standard

Kingston Heritage

Meaford Express

Metro Ottawa

Metro Winnipeg

Nepean/Barrhaven News

Norfolk News

Orleans News

Ottawa East News

Ottawa South News

Ottawa West News

Our London

Quinte West News

St. Lawrence News

St. Mary’s Journal-Argus

(and the St. Mary’s Weekender)

St. Thomas/Elgin Weekly News

Stittsville News

Stratford City Gazette

West Carleton Review

Properties acquired by Torstar from Postmedia

24 Hours Toronto

24 Hours Vancouver

Barrie Examiner

Bradford Times

Collingwood Enterprise Bulletin

Fort Erie Times

Innisfil Examiner

Inport News (Port Colborne)

Niagara Advance

*Niagara Falls Review

Northumberland Today

Orillia Packet & Times

Pelham News

*Peterborough Examiner

*St. Catharines Standard

Thorold Niagara News

*Welland Tribune

(Properties with an asterisk will not be closed.)