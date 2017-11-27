Woman viciously attacked in 2014 dies

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A woman who lost both her legs after she was viciously attacked and set on fire in a back alley in Prince Albert, Sask., more than three years ago has died.

Linda Lavallee, a friend of Marlene Bird, says the double amputee died this morning, although the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Leslie Black, the man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the June 2014 beating, burning and sexual assault, was sentenced in September to 16 years in prison.

Bird said after the sentencing that she thought she could forgive her attacker.