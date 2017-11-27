Energy sector leads TSX lower, loonie down

TORONTO — A slide in crude oil prices weighed on energy companies on both sides of the border today, as the loonie lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 65.97 points to 16,042.12, with the oil and gas sector down nearly 2 1/2 per cent.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.79 points to 23,580.78. The S&P 500 index was down one point at 2,601.42 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 10.64 points to 6,878.52.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.52 cents US, down 0.17 of a U.S. cent.