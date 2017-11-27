Police seeking woman following collision

LIVELY, Ont. — Provincial police say they are looking for a woman who was driving a silver car following a wrong-way collision on Highway 17 west of Sudbury, Ont.

Police say the collision occurred Saturday evening in Lively, Ont.

Investigators say two westbound vehicles collided in order to avoid another that was eastbound in the westbound lanes.

They say they believe the eastbound vehicle turned around and drove away to the west before police arrived.