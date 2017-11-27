Man leads officers on rooftop foot chase

BARRIE, Ont. — Police say a staple of action movies was played out in real life in Barrie, Ont.
They say a man is in custody after leading officers on a foot chase across rooftops in the city.
Police say officers spotted a man who was known to be wanted late Friday night, but he eluded them.
Investigators say he was later located in a downtown alley and climbed to a rooftop in an effort to flee.
They say he was arrested after running out of rooftops to hop to.
A 22-year-old Barrie man is charged with four counts of failing to comply with recognizance, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest and one count of escaping lawful custody.
By The Canadian Press
