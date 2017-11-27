Man leads officers on rooftop foot chase

BARRIE, Ont. — Police say a staple of action movies was played out in real life in Barrie, Ont.

They say a man is in custody after leading officers on a foot chase across rooftops in the city.

Police say officers spotted a man who was known to be wanted late Friday night, but he eluded them.

Investigators say he was later located in a downtown alley and climbed to a rooftop in an effort to flee.