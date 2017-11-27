Canadians trapped in Bali as volcano erupts

"We now have to find a hotel and spend more of our money that they're not going to cover us for when we get home unfortunately," Canadian tourist Brandon Olsen, who was stranded at Bali's airport with his girlfriend, told the Associated Press.

Bali is Indonesia's top tourist destination, with its gentle Hindu culture, surf beaches and lush green interior attracting about five million visitors a year.

Mount Agung has been hurling clouds of white and dark grey ash about 3,000 metres into the atmosphere since the weekend and lava was welling up in the crater, sometimes reflected as a reddish-yellow glow in the ash plumes.

Desjardins was within several kilometres of the volcano a few days ago.

"We saw some of the ashes coming up and we thought 'oh, this is really cool!'," she said. "Now, it's like, maybe I could have watched it on the news and it still could have been cool from another place."

The country raised its volcano alert to the highest level early Monday and expanded the danger zone to 10 kilometres.

"Apparently, the biggest one (eruption) is yet to come, and it could go off in the next couple of days, it's getting a little bit scary," Desjardins said.

Messages were sent to registered Canadians on Monday and the federal department's advisory for Indonesia was updated over the weekend.

Only one Canadian in the region has requested information, and Maxwell says they are ready to provide consular assistance as needed.

— Canadians requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the nearest Canadian government office or the Global Affairs Canada 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa by collect phone call at +1 613 996 8885 or by email at sos@international.gc.ca

— With files from Associated Press, Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal and Peter Goffin in Toronto.

By The Canadian Press