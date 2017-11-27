Ottawa should manage threatened caribou: letter

It's time for action, said Robinson, who added Ottawa has already let its own deadlines slip by. The 2012 federal document that contained the deadline the provinces have now missed was itself five years late.

"Given the purpose of the Species At Risk Act, very little has been done, and it's been 10 years since the species was listed. It's time for either the province or the federal minister to step up."

The Cold Lake First Nations said no recovery plans have been developed for the herds they depend on despite new industrial disturbances being approved regularly.

"They (Alberta) had five years and where are the plans?" asked band Councillor Kelsey Jacko in an email.

"I don’t see them. And the situation is getting worse. Something has to be done."

Alberta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said it's trying to find ways to protect habitat with as little economic impact as possible.

Caribou are in decline across the country.

A 2015 federal assessment found 81 per cent of Canada's 51 woodland caribou populations are declining. The reasons are thought to stem from habitat loss and damage from forestry, energy development and wildfires.

The assessment concluded those populations will decline at least another 30 per cent in the coming years.

Federal guidelines say two-thirds of habitat on critical caribou range should be undisturbed. Habitat for most of the five herds mentioned in the letter is more than 70 per cent disturbed.

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press