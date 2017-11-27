Mountie accused of selling drugs wants Ontario trial

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — A judge will rule on where a trial for a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of drug trafficking should be held.

Micheal Chachula was a constable with the RCMP in Swift Current, Sask., when he was charged with trafficking cocaine and ecstasy in a Toronto bar.

Chachula was arrested and charged in January 2015 and Mounties say it began an investigation in April 2014.

He had been working as a general duty constable in Swift Current since 2012.