Doc who sexually abused patients appeals ruling

"The fact that prior penalty decisions, described by the court as unfit, had not been appealed is irrelevant. The divisional court did not 'overturn' prior decisions. Rather, the court held that the penalty in this case was clearly unfit and that earlier decisions did not fulfil the public protection mandate of the college and should not be relied on in this case."

Penalties for physicians who sexually abuse patients should reflect a zero-tolerance policy, the college argues."The penalty imposed in this case does not reflect zero tolerance. It does not protect the public. It undermines public confidence in the ability of the profession and the regulator to eradicate sexual abuse of patients by physicians," it says.

One teenage patient went to Peirovy in 2009 with a sore throat, according to the divisional court ruling. During the examination, he placed a hand holding a stethoscope under her clothes and touched her breasts, and later placed his stethoscope directly on her nipples, the ruling said.

A woman in her twenties came to Peirovy with a sinus infection and lifted her clothes at his suggestion when he examined her chest. The doctor placed his stethoscope on several parts of both her breasts, including directly on top of her nipples, and cupped her breasts with his hand while instructing the woman to breathe in and out, the ruling said.

A different patient went to see the doctor in 2010 for a cold and he slid his hands under her clothes and touched her nipples with his fingers while listening to her chest, the ruling said.

A fourth patient, in her twenties, went to Peirovy in 2010 about her sinuses and ears. Peirovy placed his hand under her bra, cupped her breasts, and grasped her nipples, which she described as "tweaking," the ruling said.

With the fifth patient, also in her twenties, who went to see Peirovy because of heart palpitations, the doctor asked her to undo her bra and lift her clothes. He touched her left breast, cupping and pushing it, and then asked her out on a date after the examination, the ruling said.

Peirovy told the discipline committee the examinations at the core of the case were done for a legitimate medical purpose. He denied cupping breasts and tweaking nipples.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press