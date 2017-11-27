QuickList: federal government apologies

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will apologize Tuesday in the House of Commons for a number of historical unjustices perpetrated by the federal government against members of the LGBTQ community. It's only the latest in a long list of Canadian mea culpas that date back almost 40 years. Others include:

1988: Then-prime minister Brian Mulroney apologizes in the House of Commons for the internment of Japanese-Canadians during the Second World War.

2001: Ron Duhamel, then the minister of veterans affairs, apologizes in the House of Commons for the executions of 23 Canadian soldiers during the First World War and says their names will be added to the country's book of remembrance.

2006: Then-prime minister Stephen Harper apologizes in the House of Commons for the head tax imposed on Chinese immigrants between 1885 and 1923.