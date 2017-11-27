StatCan puts last touches on census portrait

Highly educated immigrants may be the driving force behind what's expected to be a modest increase in post-secondary degrees and diplomas in Canada for those between the ages of 25 and 64.

Canada welcomes more international students annually than new permanent residents, many of whom governments hope to keep in the country after graduation, driving education rates even higher, says Michael Haan, an associate professor in the school of sociology at Western University in London, Ont.

More Canadians staying in school can also be linked to census data from August that showed more young people are staying at home longer, couples without children are growing at a faster rate than their procreating counterparts, and fewer Canadians are choosing to get married.

"Increasingly, getting established in a career, graduating from school and transitioning to work is a prerequisite before you get married and that wasn't always the case," says Laura Wright, an assistant sociology professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

"People, if they feel they haven't achieved all the other markers of adulthood, they would rather co-habit than marry ... and you're going to delay fertility, too, until you have that all set up and then that's population aging."

Which brings us back to commutes.

Frank, director of the Health and Community Design Lab at UBC, sees how an aging population can affect commute times — seniors working longer are going to stay on the roads longer. He also links commute times to an increase in the suburban population.

Back in February, the census illustrated how growth in the suburbs is being fuelled by rising home prices in major urban centres, which drive people to the outskirts, where they can afford larger, more comfortable homes — as long as they're willing to put up with a longer trip to work.

"Transportation and housing are basically the twins separated at birth," he said.

"As transportation costs go down, housing prices go up. If you want to live in the central locations, you're going to pay more for housing, but your transportation costs and your travel time is going to be much more convenient."

By Jordan Press, The Canadian Press