Hamilton school board execs set for big pay hikes

The chairman of Hamilton’s public school board says a new provincial system for paying education directors, associate directors and superintendents is a recipe for big raises.
Todd White said a framework for Ontario’s 72 school boards increases funding for their top bosses by five per cent in each of the next three years and will bring a predictable if untended result.
“You’re going to see every single school board in this province approve raises,” he said.
The framework sets pay ranges based on a school board’s size and compensation levels for bosses in seven education-sector comparators that include colleges, universities and other school boards, and two non-education public sectors, like municipalities.
School boards must consult the public after proposing pay rates based on the framework, developed by a steering committee with members from four trustee associations and seven groups representing affected directors and supervisors.
The framework puts a five-per-cent cap on the overall increase in compensation spending, but allows individual directors and superintendents to get more as long as the total bill stays in the limit.
In the Hamilton public board’s case, the framework’s range for an education director is $224,000 to $277,000. Its top boss, Manny Figueiredo, presently earns $228,000, putting him near the bottom of the range.
The board’s two associate directors both earn $186,000 and are below the framework’s range of $213,000 to $224,000 for their position, while the $162,000 top rate for a superintendent is in the middle of the suggested range of $140,000 to $194,000.
Most school board executives' pay was frozen by the province in 2012, but those at Hamilton’s public and Catholic boards haven’t seen an increase in seven years.
White said it’s reasonable to give top bosses cost-of-living increases now that they’re no longer frozen, especially since the pay gap with principals has narrowed as the latter received raises bargained by their union.
But he said executive salaries were never tied to market comparators and the framework puts boards “between a rock and hard place” because they need to stay competitive with one another.
“By comparison, our executives are paid quite low, so it’s actually revealed, I think, the unintended result, which is large raises,” White said.
“Prior to this framework, I don’t think the salaries would be as high as they might be at the end of this process.”
Hamilton’s Catholic board is presently in the midst of a 30-day public consultation on proposed rates for its top bosses, one that runs until Dec. 8.
Because it’s smaller than the public board, the proposed pay ranges are lower. But education director David Hanson’s $208,000 salary — as reported on the province’s sunshine List — is at the bottom of the framework’s range of $208,000 to $257,000.
Catholic board chairman Pat Daly, who served on the steering committee that developed the framework, said setting compensation is complicated, but among the goals is to address the narrowing pay gap between principals and superintendents.
All board compensation plans must get final approval from Education Minister Mitzie Hunter.
“All the parties that have been there have worked in good faith and tried to do what’s right,” said Daly, noting all public-sector bodies, including hospitals and universities, must follow the same framework process.
“Until when and if that changes, this is the way it is.”
Ministry spokeswoman Heather Irwin said in an email the government has promised to review the framework by June 2019.
She didn’t respond to a list of questions, including whether there is a potential conflict of interest in having seven of the steering committee’s 11 members represent directors or supervisors whose pay may be determined by the framework.
“We continue to be committed to support our education partners to finalize local compensation programs that are fair, transparent, responsible and recognize the work of all school board executives,” said Irwin.
