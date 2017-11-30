Hamilton school board execs set for big pay hikes

But he said executive salaries were never tied to market comparators and the framework puts boards “between a rock and hard place” because they need to stay competitive with one another.

“By comparison, our executives are paid quite low, so it’s actually revealed, I think, the unintended result, which is large raises,” White said.

“Prior to this framework, I don’t think the salaries would be as high as they might be at the end of this process.”

Hamilton’s Catholic board is presently in the midst of a 30-day public consultation on proposed rates for its top bosses, one that runs until Dec. 8.

Because it’s smaller than the public board, the proposed pay ranges are lower. But education director David Hanson’s $208,000 salary — as reported on the province’s sunshine List — is at the bottom of the framework’s range of $208,000 to $257,000.

Catholic board chairman Pat Daly, who served on the steering committee that developed the framework, said setting compensation is complicated, but among the goals is to address the narrowing pay gap between principals and superintendents.

All board compensation plans must get final approval from Education Minister Mitzie Hunter.

“All the parties that have been there have worked in good faith and tried to do what’s right,” said Daly, noting all public-sector bodies, including hospitals and universities, must follow the same framework process.

“Until when and if that changes, this is the way it is.”

Ministry spokeswoman Heather Irwin said in an email the government has promised to review the framework by June 2019.

She didn’t respond to a list of questions, including whether there is a potential conflict of interest in having seven of the steering committee’s 11 members represent directors or supervisors whose pay may be determined by the framework.

“We continue to be committed to support our education partners to finalize local compensation programs that are fair, transparent, responsible and recognize the work of all school board executives,” said Irwin.