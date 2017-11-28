2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401

PRESCOTT, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a Quebec man is facing charges in a fatal multi-vehicle collision in eastern Ontario.

Police say the crash occurred Monday night on Highway 401 east of Prescott, Ont.

Investigators say two transport trailers and three vehicles were travelling eastbound on Highway 401 when the collision occurred.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, three others were taken to hospital by ambulance and one was transported by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

A 60-year-old Brossard, Que., man is charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The accused is in custody pending a Dec. 1 bail hearing in Brockville, Ont.

