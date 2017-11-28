Trudeau defends apologies for past wrongs

Since then, there have been five more official apologies: for the execution of Canadian soldiers during the First World War, for the head tax imposed on Chinese immigrants, for the harm done to Indigenous Peoples from the residential school system, for turning away shipload of immigrants from India in 1914 and, last week, a separate apology for residential school survivors in Newfoundland and Labrador, who were left out of the earlier apology.

In addition to today's recognition of the harm done by state-ordered discrimination against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Canadians, Trudeau has also signalled that he'll apologize for the government's decision in 1939 to turn away a ship full of Jews fleeing Nazi Germany.

"The apologies for things past are important to make sure that we actually understand and know and share and don't repeat those mistakes," he said Monday.

"But apologies are also really important to be able to move forward in a healing way, that acknowledges the very real intergenerational impacts or impacts on an individual, around mental health, around self worth, around how you fit in to your community."

Like his enthusiasm for taking part in gay pride parades, Trudeau said today's apology is important for LGBTQ Canadians who still face "so much discrimination." But it's also useful, he added to "remind everyone else that we do have to change mindsets."

Jordan Stanger-Ross, a University of Victoria historian who is heading up a national research project on the dispossession of Japanese Canadians' property, suggests on this issue at least Trudeau has chosen a better approach than his intellectual father.

In his work, Stanger-Ross said he's seen the "long-lasting impact" that the push for redress and the ultimate apology had for Japanese Canadians.

The apology "helped rebuild Japanese Canadians' faith in the country as being a place that would respect their citizenship." And the movement to compel the government to offer redress helped reconnect and unify Japanese Canadians as a community, after being forcibly dispersed during the 1940s.

For other Canadians, Stanger-Ross said the apology raised public consciousness about the treatment of Japanese Canadians, an episode that continues to provide a useful reminder of what can happen when national security concerns are allowed to trump civil liberties.

"These stories of the past animate our society today," he said.

If an apology is treated as "a call to action rather than a moment of closure," he said, "then they can contribute to a Canadian society that deals more justly with both those historical questions and our own present challenges."

In addition to today's apology, Trudeau's government has agreed to compensate members of the military and public servants who were investigated, sanctioned and sometimes fired as part of the so-called "gay purge." It is also introducing today legislation to expunge the criminal records of people convicted of consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press