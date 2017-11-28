Canadians want beer barriers banished

Eighty-four per cent of respondents said Canadians should be permitted to order wine from any winery in the country, while 78 per cent said they should be allowed to bring any amount of wine or beer purchased in one province into another province.

Fewer than 15 per cent of respondents said they strongly agreed or somewhat agreed alcohol monopolies should be maintained.

Howard Anglin, executive director of the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF), said provinces continue to enforce "prohibition-era" laws on alcohol because of inertia and fear of change.

The CCF is a charity that raised money to fund the legal team defending Comeau. Anglin said provincial governments can continue to receive the same revenues from alcohol by taxing beer and liquor sales as opposed to running liquor stores.

Alberta privatized its liquor industry and Anglin said the province has "much more variety and selection," he said.

"Some stores specialize in whiskeys and others in French wines," he added. "They tend to reflect the owners' passion and interests."

A Quebec government report released in 2015 recommended its liquor monopoly be privatized. The province's auditor general followed up with her own report in 2016 claiming the government-run corporation's structure prevents it from getting the best prices for consumers.

Quebec's alcohol monopoly brings in more than $1 billion in revenues that help fund services, making privatization a politically difficult move.

Comeau's date with the Supreme Court will also likely have an influence on the plans to create provincial cannabis monopolies, according to legal experts.

If the justices rule in Comeau's favour, the decision will almost certainly trigger lawsuits across the country seeking to dismantle similar government-run corporations for marijuana when it becomes legalized next summer.

By Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press