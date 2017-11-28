Scotiabank Q4 net income up 3 per cent

TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia is reporting a three per cent increase in fourth-quarter net income compared with a year ago.
Scotiabank's latest quarterly results come as it says it has submitted an offer to buy a majority stake in a Chilean bank for $2.9 billion.
The bank (TSX:BNS) earned $2.07 billion in net income for the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with $2.01 billion during the same time last year.
That amounted to $1.64 diluted earnings per share, up four per cent from $1.57 per diluted share a year ago.
Scotiabank's revenue for the quarter was $6.81 billion, up from $6.75 billion.
For its full 2017 financial year, which ended Oct. 31, Scotiabank earned $8.24 billion in net income, or $6.49 per diluted share, up from $7.37 billion or $5.77 per diluted share in 2016.
By The Canadian Press
