Scotiabank Q4 net income up 3 per cent

TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia is reporting a three per cent increase in fourth-quarter net income compared with a year ago.

Scotiabank's latest quarterly results come as it says it has submitted an offer to buy a majority stake in a Chilean bank for $2.9 billion.

The bank (TSX:BNS) earned $2.07 billion in net income for the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with $2.01 billion during the same time last year.

That amounted to $1.64 diluted earnings per share, up four per cent from $1.57 per diluted share a year ago.