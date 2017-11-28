Zachary’s Gift Toy Drive giving gifts to children — and helping remove stigma around child loss

When Monika went out for a dinner with Carousel Kids owner Vicki Hunt, the idea for a gift drive began to grow into something more.

“She was asking, ‘What are you going to do to cope with Christmas Day this year?’” Monika recalled. “So I told her, ‘This was an idea I had.’”

Hunt asked Monika to come by the store to talk about setting up a donation box in Zachary’s memory at the Waterdown store.

Visitors to the store or website are invited to purchase gifts — in store or online — that will be donated to a toy drive. While toys purchased from anywhere will be accepted, Carousel Kids will donate 50 per cent of the profits from any toys bought for the drive to Bereaved Families of Ontario.

“I thought, ‘Yeah that’s a great idea,’” Monika said. “The more people involved, the more people we can touch and also the more people that hear about Zachary, know his name and know that he was loved.”

“That’s really meaningful to us,” she continued. “When you lose a child, you want people to know about your child."

Hunt said it was important for her to help with the toy drive because Monika is a dear friend.

“I was so excited when I heard that she was expecting again and so devastated when I found out about the loss of Zachary,” she said. “When she wanted to do something to honour him, there was no doubt that I wanted to be involved in that.

“I’m very blessed that the place I have in the community means I can reach out to people quite easily.”

Hunt said as a result of the toy drive a number of customers have come to her store to buy a gift in honour of a child they lost — in some cases, involving multiple pregnancies.

Monika said in sharing Zachary’s story, the family is working to take away the stigma that comes from pregnancy loss and child loss.

“Those are really difficult topics and people shy away from talking about it,” she explained. “But that doesn’t help the families that are suffering — the families that are suffering want to talk about their babies that they had hopes for, they had dreams for and that are now really missing in their lives.”

She added it’s hard for people to talk about child loss.

“We know it’s not easy, but it’s real — we live it every day,” she said. “It’s almost giving people permission, that it’s OK to talk about it and let’s talk about it so we’re not suffering alone.”

While the original idea was focused on gifts for one-year-olds, the drive has been opened up to invite anyone who has been affected by a loss, or through family and friends, to buy a gift in honour of that child and donate it through the toy drive.

Schneider said the toys collected from the Zachary’s Gift Toy Drive will be donated to the CHCH Toy Drive, which will in turn be donated to the East Hamilton Optimist Club.

“That’s just giving to an even greater purpose and that’s going to reach community-wide,” she said of the CHCH drive. “It’s going to reach more families and more kids are going to get the benefit — more families are going to get more presents.”

The collaboration came about due to Monika’s friendship with CHCH’s Kathleen Marks — who also suffered a child loss on Christmas Day.

“Going through pregnancy loss myself — one of them on the same day — I liked the idea of being able to openly talk about it,” she said. “I think it’s really important because I think most of the time there’s an incredible lack of support and a stigma attached to trying to talk about pregnancy loss.

“You don’t really feel that you have anybody you can connect with.”

While Christmas Day will be an extremely difficult day, Monika said the toy drive will hopefully make it a bit easier.

“I noticed that in us sharing the news of the toy drive, people talked to me more about him last week than they have the whole previous 11 months,” she said. “That helps for sure — us hearing his name and knowing that people are thinking of him helps us.

“It recognizes our grief, it recognizes that we miss him every single day.”

Schneider added she didn’t have the opportunity to do much for Zachary as his mom.

“Now when I do these things it makes me feel like I’m doing something for him,” she said. “So it helps me connect to him, as well.”

Toys will be collected until Dec. 18, when the CHCH Toy Drive wraps up.

To donate to the Zachary’s Gift Toy Drive, visit Carousel Kids at 255 Dundas St. E., No. 24, in the Sobeys Plaza or online at www.carouselkids.ca/collections/zacharys-gift.

