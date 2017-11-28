No fallback for Phoenix, says deputy minister

OTTAWA — The federal government says it won't scrap the troubled Phoenix pay system, despite its costly problems and criticisms from the auditor general.

Marie Lemay, the deputy minister responsible for fixing the system, told a Commons committee today her department has no choice but to attempt to stabilize Phoenix — at least in the short term.

Lemay says the Public Services and Procurement Department must work with Phoenix because there is no plan B.

Lemay made the comments as she, other government officials and auditor general Michael Ferguson testified at the House of Commons public accounts committee.