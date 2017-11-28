Air Miles upping redemption cap for holidays

TORONTO — Air Miles is raising its daily cap for in-store cash redemptions for the holiday season.

The customer loyalty program is increasing the daily limit in most cases to $750 per account from Dec. 1 to Jan. 7 compared with its regular limit of $100.

The cap on redemptions at Shell remains set at $60 per transaction, for up to five transactions a day.

In-store redemptions of Air Miles Cash points were briefly stopped in March after the discovery that some stolen cash miles had been used to make purchases.