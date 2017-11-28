Flamborough man charged with marijuana, cocaine possession and trafficking

The Hamilton Police Service has opposed bail for a 19-year-old Flamborough man charged with possession and trafficking offences on Monday night.

Police said shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 27 a black Mazda 3 sedan was stopped by police after driving in an aggressive manner in the area of Ewen Road and Whitney Avenue in Hamilton.

An officer allegedly observed drug paraphernalia in plain view during the traffic stop and the driver was arrested.

Police say the man was in possession of approximately 23 grams of marijuana, seven grams of cocaine and other items to support evidence for trafficking illicit drugs.