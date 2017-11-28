Exposure to high debt, housing has eased: BoC

The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark rate twice since July and experts predict it's likely to continue along a gradual hiking path.

The combination of these factors is also expected to reduce household imbalances by applying downward pressure on prices in major real-estate markets like Vancouver and Toronto.

Still, the bank's report carefully noted that it's uncertain exactly how borrowers and lenders will react to the incoming OSFI measures.

"Our financial system continues to be resilient, and is being bolstered by stronger growth and job creation — but we need to continue to watch financial vulnerabilities closely," Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said Tuesday in a statement.

In the report, the bank once again listed cyber threats as another key vulnerability for Canada.

Poloz has said a cyberattack against the financial system is a scenario that likely troubles him the most. In a recent interview, he said he was unsure how severe the fallout from such an event could be and he struggled to picture what it might look like.

"Cyberattacks do not respect borders: they can originate from outside Canada and be transmitted across the global network that financial institutions rely on to operate their businesses," the report said.

The bank said it has been working with industry, international organizations and federal and provincial authorities to improve collaboration and policy-making to ensure rapid response and recovery from a cyber event. An example could include a loss of connectivity or corruption of data within the payments system.

The report also assessed how the biggest risks facing Canada have evolved since its last update in June.

It said the chances of a severe nationwide recession or a drop in global growth triggered by a significant financial disruption in an emerging market, like China, remained elevated. However, the bank added that the chances of these scenarios playing out were decreasing.

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press