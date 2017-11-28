Capsule for fecal transplant effective: study

TORONTO — A Canadian study has found that a fecal transplant for treating clostridium difficile in the gut is effective whether it's delivered by colonoscopy or by swallowing a capsule.

Taking a capsule containing frozen donor bacteria was shown to be 96 per cent effective in treating C. difficile, the same success rate as those receiving a fecal transplant by colonoscopy.

The pills have no scent or taste and eliminate much of the ick factor associated with the use of fecal matter from a healthy donor, which can restore the balance of bacteria in a recipient's intestine.

C. difficile causes diarrhea, cramping and other gastrointestinal difficulties and can be extremely debilitating and resistant to treatment by antibiotics. In some cases, the infection can be fatal.