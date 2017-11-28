Bill to expunge gay sex convictions tabled

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government has introduced legislation that would allow people to apply to have their criminal convictions for consensual sexual activity between same-sex partners erased from the public record.

The Expungement of Historically Unjust Convictions Act would provide for the destruction and removal of records for the offences of gross indecency, buggery and anal intercourse.

Once passed, the legislation will allow applications by either the convicted individual in question or family members of deceased people with criminal records.

The legislation gives the Parole Board of Canada authority to order or refuse expungement of a conviction.