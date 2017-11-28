Toronto stock market up, loonie down

TORONTO — The materials sector helped boost the resource-heavy Toronto market in late-morning trading as the loonie lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.09 points to 16,067.21, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.07 points to 23,662.85. The S&P 500 index was up 8.28 points to 2,609.70 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 7.03 points to 6,885.55.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.04 cents US, down from an average price of 78.52 cents US on Monday.