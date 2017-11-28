Some charges dropped in Indigenous woman's death

TORONTO — Charges against one of two Ontario police officers charged in the death of a 39-year-old Indigenous woman have been dropped.

In July, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit charged Const. Mark McKillop of the Ontario Provincial Police and London, Ont., police Const. Nicholas Doering with one count each of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The Crown dropped the charges against McKillop on Monday, but no reasons were given as Doering's case returns to court on Dec. 6.

The SIU said both officers interacted with Debra Chrisjohn at some point between her arrest on Sept. 7, 2016, and her death later that night.