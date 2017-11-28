Bones in photo likely from animal: archeologist

TORONTO — A photograph of what appears to be bones burning inside an animal incinerator was the focus of today's testimony in the trial of two men accused of killing a young Toronto woman whose body has not been found.

Scott Rufolo, an archeologist with the Canadian Museum of Nature, has testified that he believes the objects in the photo found on Dellen Millard's phone are animal bones.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the presumed death of 23-year-old Laura Babcock.

The Crown contends Millard and Smich killed Babcock in July 2012 and burned her remains in an animal incinerator because she became the odd woman out in love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

Millard, who is representing himself, called Rufolo as part of his defence.

Rufolo told court he believes the photo — taken in the summer of 2012 — shows an upper arm bone and shin bone of a deer or goat.

"It should also be stated that I'm offering an opinion based on a poor quality image that is based on patterns of shadow and light," he said.

"What I see there is my opinion with what you'd expect with a deer or other animal of related size and doesn't match easily with human bones, if I have accurately judged the photograph."

Tracy Rogers, a forensic anthropologist who is an expert in identifying human remains and the effects of burning on human bones, has previously testified the objects in the image appear to be bones from a human arm.

"Based on the shape comparison, one is similar overall to the human humerus, the upper arm bone," Rogers said. "One looks similar in overall shape and size to a human radius, the end close to the wrist."